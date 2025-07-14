Want to get wet and learn something? A Six Mile Cypress Wet Walk could be just the ticket

Sabine Vandenhende. Wet walk adventurers move through the cypress dome area known as the Cathedral.

The Friends of the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve has announced its 2025 schedule for wet walks, which allow visitors access to parts of the slough that normally are off-limits and lets them experience the wetlands in new and surprising ways.

Led by trained guides, these walks follow a restricted, water-filled, sinuous trail amid thick green ferns, towering bald cypress trees, and perhaps woodpeckers and owls. Water levels may reach chest high, depending on recent rainfall.

This trail is safe and has welcomed tens of thousands of walkers for more than 50 years.

This season’s schedule has a total of 14 regular wet walks, two meditation wet walks, two themed wet walks, plus two wet walks geared toward families with children ages 8 to 11. (The minimum age for all other wet walks is 12.)

The season opens Saturday, Aug. 16, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 25. Most of the walks are on Saturday mornings, but there also are two on Saturday afternoons, and one each on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Starting July 24, the public can register for a wet walk by going to Eventbrite online or via the app.

Whether you're a nature enthusiast or are looking for a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience, wet walks are the perfect event, offering participants an opportunity to connect with nature and create lasting memories.

The walk will involve encounters with submerged roots and cypress knees. People who need assistance to walk, have trouble walking or have poor balance are advised to skip taking part. Water levels may exceed 4 feet in some sections.

Saturday morning regular wet walks (9 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m.) are scheduled on:

Aug. 16, 23

Sept. 13, 27

Oct. 11, 25

Saturday morning regular wet walks (10 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m.) are scheduled on:

Sept. 27

Oct. 11

Saturday afternoon regular wet walks (1 p.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m.) are scheduled on:

Sept. 13

Oct. 4

Weekday regular wet walks (9 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m.) are scheduled on:

Aug. 21 (Thursday)

Sept. 16 (Tuesday)

Oct. 15 (Wednesday)

Family wet walks are scheduled on:

Aug. 30 (Saturday, 9 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m.)

Aug. 30 (Saturday, 1 p.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m.)

Meditation wet walks (9 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m.) are scheduled on:

Sept. 6 (Saturday)

Oct. 4 (Saturday)

Themed wet walks (9 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m.) are scheduled on:

Sept. 20 (Saturday)

Oct. 18 (Saturday)

Regular wet walks cost $25 for members of Friends of the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, and $40 for non-members. The cost for students (age 12 and older) is $25. Students age 18 and older will receive a one-year membership in the Friends organization. The maximum number of participants for the regular wet walk is 10.

The family wet walks are intended for families with children ages 8 to 11. The walks include activities designed to ignite the child’s curiosity for nature. Children must be accompanied by an adult (at least one adult per two children.) The maximum number of participants at each family wet walk is 12. The cost is the same as the price of regular wet walks. Children ages 8 to 11 – who are too young for all other wet walks – are admitted free.

The meditation wet walks on Sept. 6 and Oct. 4 are designed to offer a serene journey of rejuvenation in the slough waters through a blend of mindfulness and nature. No photography and minimal talking enhance the tranquility. The cost is $25 for Friends members and $50 for non-Friends members. Student (age 12 and older) admission is $30.

Parking at the slough costs $1 an hour or $5 for a day. The Lee County Parks and Recreation pass is valid at the slough at 7791 Penzance Blvd. in Fort Myers.

Two four-hour themed wet walks are also on the schedule:

“The Importance of Outdoor Environmental Education”

Saturday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m.

Join FGCU Professor Win Everham and Chad Evers, FGCU Naturalists Program facilitator, for a guided interpretative walk and discussion about the importance of outdoor education. Outdoor environmental education is vital for fostering a deep connection between people and nature. It promotes hands-on learning experiences that help individuals understand ecological systems, develop critical thinking about environmental issues, and build a sense of responsibility for protecting the planet. By engaging with the natural world, learners gain practical skills, improve their mental and physical well-being, and are more likely to become environmentally conscious citizens.

"Slough Fables, Fakes and Facts"

Saturday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m.

Guests will follow local interpretive naturalist Ranger Rob Howell on our wet walk as he unravels myths of the ancient people. Discover the secrets and wonders that reside within the depths of this magical, untamed realm.

The cost for each themed wet walk is $25 for Friends members, $50 for non-members and $30 for students age 12 and up. The maximum number of participants in each themed walk is 14.

A limited number of private walks are available. Private walks, led by a Friends guide, cost $500 and can accommodate up to 10 people. Private walks are perfect for small corporate outings, team building, clubs, special occasions, silent auction items, among other possibilities. To discuss scheduling opportunities, please call 239-533-7557 or email friendsofsixmileslough@gmail.com.

Friends of Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve is a nonprofit group that provides support for the slough’s staff and volunteers. Membership levels in the Friends organization start at $10 for students and $25 for individuals. More information about wet walks and membership is available on the Slough Friends website at www.sloughpreserve.org

Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve is over 3,500 acres of wetland ecosystem with a boardwalk trail and Interpretive Center. Animals like otters, alligators, turtles, wading birds, and more live at the slough year-round. Others, like migrating birds and butterflies, use the slough as a feeding area or a winter home. The slough is managed by the Lee County Department of Parks and Recreation and is open daily from sunrise to sunset.

