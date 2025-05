Prescribed burn of 12,000 acres planned today at Lake O site

A prescribed burn of up to 12,000 acres is planned today near Lake Okeechobee, in the Steamboat Marsh unit north of Moore Haven and approximately 2.5 miles south of Lakeport in Glades County, weather conditions permitting.

Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn as identified in the accompanying map.

The South Florida Water Management District, in coordination with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will conduct the burn.

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems. The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

All prescribed burns are subject to being postponed or canceled.

Learn more about District burns and other land management strategies.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.