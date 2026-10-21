Emma Rodriguez is the Midday Host, a reporter and producer/contributing host for WGCU's talk show "Gulf Coast Life." She goes live several times an hour between 9:30 am and 2 pm every weekday on WGCU-FM to share local and state headlines, while often covering science, technology and other local topics.

Southwest Florida born and raised, Emma was born in Fort Myers in 2005. She was what's referred to as a "backseat baby," that being someone whose parents listened to NPR when they were a kid. Emma credits her early exposure to unbiased, fact-based radio news as part of why she decided to pursue reporting and hosting, graduating from Florida Gulf Coast University in 2025 with a Bachelors in Journalism.

When she's not opening newscasts with "Liiiiiiiive for WGCU News," and signing off with a warm "stay tuned," Emma serves as an international official for Odyssey of the Mind, rummages for early 2000s clothing on Poshmark, and spends time with family and friends.