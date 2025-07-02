Lee County to recruit teachers at online event

An online event is happening July 15 for people interested in teaching in Lee County Schools. The event, called Teach in Lee, will give candidates the opportunity to explore jobs in the Lee County school district and to schedule one-on-one interviews. Certified teachers and those with a direct path to certification are invited to register for the event by going to LeeSchools.net/careers. Certification may be in Florida or out of state.

For support or additional questions, email careers@leeschools.net or call 239-337-8676. To learn more about available career opportunities, visit LeeSchools.net/Careers .

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.