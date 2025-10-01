Chart Your Course

Contest Information

1. The Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation, Inc. (the “Foundation”) is the contest sponsor. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization located at 10501 FGCU Boulevard South, Fort Myers, FL 33965.

2. The Contest will comply with all applicable Florida Statutes.

3. The prize has been donated; no Foundation funds were used to purchase the prize.

4. No purchase, payment, or donation is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances. Void where prohibited.

Prize Information

1. Prize: One (1) winner will receive an Azamara Cruises voyage for two (2)—winner and guest—in an ocean view stateroom, valid for sailings up to 10 nights from a select list of eligible cruises departing October 1, 2025 – September 30, 2026 (approximate retail value: $7,790 per person).

As part of the Always Azamara amenities, the following are included:

A complimentary AzAmazing Evenings® event (when available)

Gratuities for housekeeping, dining, and bar staff

Bottled water, soft drinks, specialty coffees, and teas

Select standard spirits, international beers, and wines

Self-service laundry facilities

Shuttle service to and from port communities (where available)

The prize is cruise only and does not include taxes, fees, or additional expenses, such as pre- or post-cruise packages, airfare, ground transfers, or hotel accommodations. These must be purchased separately at prevailing rates.

2. Participants and winners waive all claims of liability against Florida Gulf Coast University, its Board of Trustees, affiliates, and the Foundation. Providing false information will result in disqualification from this and future contests.

3. There are no substitutions, transfers, or cash equivalents for prizes, except that the Foundation may, at its sole discretion, substitute a prize of comparable value.

4. The fair market value of the prize will be reported to the IRS. Winners will receive an IRS Form 1099-MISC for prizes valued over $600.

5. Payment of all federal, state, and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner.

6. To decline the prize, the winner must notify the Foundation in writing at memberservices@wgcu.org or by mail to:

WGCU Sweepstakes Attn: WGCU Membership 10501 FGCU Boulevard South Fort Myers, FL 33965

7. Winners must present a valid photo ID when claiming their prize. Prizes may be picked up Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET at the Myra Janco Daniels Public Media Center, 10501 FGCU Boulevard South, Fort Myers, FL 33965.

The Foundation is not responsible for entries not received due to internet, mail, or telephone access issues.

How To Enter

Pledge any amount during the Chart Your Course Sweepstakes (the “Contest”) between November 14, 2025, and December 12, 2025, for an automatic entry.

No purchase or contribution is necessary to participate or win. To enter without making a pledge, you may:



In Person: Visit WGCU Public Media, 10501 FGCU Boulevard South, Fort Myers, FL 33965.

Online: Enter at WGCU.org or CLICK HERE.

By Mail: Send a 3 x 5 card with your full name, address, phone number, email address, and the words “Azamara Cruise” to: WGCU Sweepstakes c/o WGCU Membership 10501 FGCU Boulevard South Fort Myers, FL 33965

Mail-in entries must be received by December 17, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Sustaining Members are automatically entered.

Members and pledge contributors who do not wish to participate may contact WGCU Membership at memberservices@wgcu.org or 239-590-2361 to be removed from the drawing.

Am I Eligible?

The Contest is open to all individuals 18 years of age or older who legally reside in the United States and are either permanent or seasonal residents of Florida.

Faculty and staff of Florida Gulf Coast University, employees of the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation, Inc., and their immediate family members are not eligible to participate.

Selection of Winner

1. The winner will be selected in a random drawing on December 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET at the Myra Janco Daniels Public Media Center, 10501 FGCU Blvd. S., Fort Myers, FL 33965. Only one entry per household is allowed. All entries must be received or postmarked by December 5, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET to be eligible.

2. Winners will be contacted immediately after the drawing via phone or email.

3. If a winner does not respond by December 19, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET, declines the prize, is ineligible, or fails to comply with the rules, a substitute winner will be selected.

4. Only one winner per household is allowed; winners may receive only one WGCU sweepstakes prize per calendar year.

5. Winners agree to participate in promotional activities related to the sweepstakes, including the use of their name, photograph, or likeness.

