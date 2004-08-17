9 Images
Blessing of a Habitat for Humanity home in Lehigh Acres
050925aiwHabitatBlessing005.jpg
Lissy Castro Rodriguez gets help from Ken Ireland while installing flooring in her future home on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Lehigh Acres. Both Castro Rodriguez and Ireland are working toward home ownership with Habitat for Humanity. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
050925aiwHabitatBlessing001.jpg
Volunteers and leaders with Habitat for Humanity gathered on Friday, May 9, 2025, to bless the future home of Lissy Castro Rodriguez and her sons in Lehigh Acres. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
050925aiwHabitatBlessing003.jpg
Volunteers from Herc Rentals work on the future home of Lissy Castro Rodriguez and her sons in Lehigh Acres on Friday, May 9, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
050925aiwHabitatBlessing002.jpg
Volunteers from Herc Rentals work on the future home of Lissy Castro Rodriguez and her sons in Lehigh Acres on Friday, May 9, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
050925aiwHabitatBlessing004.jpg
Lissy Castro Rodriguez gets help from Ken Ireland while installing flooring in her future home on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Lehigh Acres. Both Castro Rodriguez and Ireland are working toward home ownership with Habitat for Humanity. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
050925aiwHabitatBlessing006.jpg
Lissy Castro Rodriguez gets help from Ken Ireland while installing flooring in her future home on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Lehigh Acres. Both Castro Rodriguez and Ireland are working toward home ownership with Habitat for Humanity. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
050925aiwHabitatBlessing007.jpg
Lissy Castro Rodriguez installs flooring in her future home on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Lehigh Acres. Castro Rodriguez is working toward home ownership with Habitat for Humanity. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
050925aiwHabitatBlessing008.jpg
Lissy Castro Rodriguez gets help from Ken Ireland while installing flooring in her future home on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Lehigh Acres. Both Castro Rodriguez and Ireland are working toward home ownership with Habitat for Humanity. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
050925aiwHabitatBlessing009.jpg
Lissy Castro Rodriguez installs flooring in her future home on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Lehigh Acres. Castro Rodriguez is working toward home ownership with Habitat for Humanity. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
1/9