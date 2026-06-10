WGCU's John Davis and Jennifer Crawford star with four other local acting pairs in 'Love Letters,' onstage at Players Circle Theatre through Sunday

A.J. Gurney’s play “Love Letters" is a deeply moving portrait of a lifelong friendship told entirely through letters, notes, and cards exchanged over nearly 50 years.

Director Kelly Jo Madoian sums up the story like this:

“It's missed opportunities. This whole play is about ‘what if.’”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Director Kelly Jo Madoian listens as actors run lines during a 'Love Letters' rehearsal.

There are just two characters – Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner. They sit at separate desks, reading the letters they’ve exchanged from the time they were tweens.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall John Davis and Jennifer Crawford run lines during 'Love Letters' rehearsal at Players Circle Theatre.

The play is often performed by stage and screen luminaries without prior rehearsal. You might think that reading aloud from a notebook while sitting at a desk is easy. In fact, in the script, the playwright wrote “Trust what I have wrote, perform it as written, and all will go well.”

But there’s so much more to it than that. To read the letters with meaning, the performers must suspend their egos and inject themselves into the minds and emotions of their characters. Easier said than done.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall John Davis and Jennifer Crawford take direction from Kelly Jo Madoian during 'Love Letters' rehearsal.

WGCU’s own John Davis and Jennifer Crawford will perform “Love Letters” on Sunday. Kelly Jo Madoian and Frank Blocker take their turn on Thursday, Betty Nordstrom and Dave Elias on Friday, with Saturday’s performances featuring Angela Christine Watson and Brian Nahas and Lexi Rae Smith and Jason Drew.

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A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, “Love Letters” follows the lifelong relationship of Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III through decades of correspondence. Funny, heartfelt, poignant, and deeply relatable, the play reveals how a lifetime of friendship, love, missed opportunities, and enduring connection can unfold one letter at a time.

“Every cast brings its own chemistry, personality, and perspective to these characters,” said Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III. “Audiences can attend multiple performances and experience a completely different emotional journey each time.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Kelly Jo Madoian goes from director to actor on Thursday night as she performs 'Love Letters' opposite actor/playwright Frank Blocker.

The production celebrates the power of storytelling while shining a spotlight on familiar faces who have become part of the fabric of the Southwest Florida community. Whether it’s a respected journalist, television personality, performer, or community leader, each participant brings their own unique voice to Gurney’s cherished script.

With only five performances scheduled, “Love Letters” offers theatergoers a rare opportunity to enjoy an intimate and moving theatrical experience while supporting local arts and celebrating some of the region’s most recognizable personalities.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Jennifer Crawford in the role of Melissa Gardner listens with skepticism as John Davis as Andrew Makepeace Ladd reads from one of the letters he's sent her.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.: Kelly Jo Madoian & Frank Blocker

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre Kelly Jo Madoian & Frank Blocker perform 'Love Letters' at Players Circle Theatre on Thursday.

Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.: Betty Nordstrom & Dave Elias

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre Betty Nordstrom & Dave Elias perform 'Love Letters' at Players Circle Theatre on Friday.

Saturday, June 13 at 3 p.m.: Angela Christine Watson & Brian Nahas

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre Angela Christine Watson & Brian Nahas perform 'Love Letters' during Saturday's matinee at Players Circle Theatre.

Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m.: Lexi Rae Smith & Jason Drew

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre Lexi Rae Smith & Jason Drew perform 'Love Letters' Saturday night at Players Circle Theatre.

Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m.: Jennifer Crawford & John Davis

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre Jennifer Crawford & JR Davis perform A.J. Gurney's 'Love Letters' during Sunday's matinee at Players Circle Theatre.

For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit PlayersCircleTheater.org.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.