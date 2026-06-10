WGCU's John Davis and Jennifer Crawford star with four other local acting pairs in 'Love Letters,' onstage at Players Circle Theatre through Sunday
A.J. Gurney’s play “Love Letters" is a deeply moving portrait of a lifelong friendship told entirely through letters, notes, and cards exchanged over nearly 50 years.
Director Kelly Jo Madoian sums up the story like this:
“It's missed opportunities. This whole play is about ‘what if.’”
There are just two characters – Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner. They sit at separate desks, reading the letters they’ve exchanged from the time they were tweens.
The play is often performed by stage and screen luminaries without prior rehearsal. You might think that reading aloud from a notebook while sitting at a desk is easy. In fact, in the script, the playwright wrote “Trust what I have wrote, perform it as written, and all will go well.”
But there’s so much more to it than that. To read the letters with meaning, the performers must suspend their egos and inject themselves into the minds and emotions of their characters. Easier said than done.
WGCU’s own John Davis and Jennifer Crawford will perform “Love Letters” on Sunday. Kelly Jo Madoian and Frank Blocker take their turn on Thursday, Betty Nordstrom and Dave Elias on Friday, with Saturday’s performances featuring Angela Christine Watson and Brian Nahas and Lexi Rae Smith and Jason Drew.
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A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, “Love Letters” follows the lifelong relationship of Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III through decades of correspondence. Funny, heartfelt, poignant, and deeply relatable, the play reveals how a lifetime of friendship, love, missed opportunities, and enduring connection can unfold one letter at a time.
“Every cast brings its own chemistry, personality, and perspective to these characters,” said Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III. “Audiences can attend multiple performances and experience a completely different emotional journey each time.”
The production celebrates the power of storytelling while shining a spotlight on familiar faces who have become part of the fabric of the Southwest Florida community. Whether it’s a respected journalist, television personality, performer, or community leader, each participant brings their own unique voice to Gurney’s cherished script.
With only five performances scheduled, “Love Letters” offers theatergoers a rare opportunity to enjoy an intimate and moving theatrical experience while supporting local arts and celebrating some of the region’s most recognizable personalities.
Performance Schedule:
Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.: Kelly Jo Madoian & Frank Blocker
Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.: Betty Nordstrom & Dave Elias
Saturday, June 13 at 3 p.m.: Angela Christine Watson & Brian Nahas
Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m.: Lexi Rae Smith & Jason Drew
Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m.: Jennifer Crawford & John Davis
For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit PlayersCircleTheater.org.
Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.