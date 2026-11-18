CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – Over nearly four decades of working — at a liquor store, cleaning apartments and in hospitality — Lisa Reese never received government assistance. Now, after her decision to retire at 62 and apply for SNAP food aid, her plans to take care of family members in need became complicated.

It felt like the right time to retire, she said, sitting on the front porch of a gray clapboard house in Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C. The home has been in the family since her grandparents owned it, and three generations live here now. Her 2-year-old granddaughter peeks through the front door.

Reese spent the past 25 years at Marriott, where working at the front desk, in room service, and at events meant "there was no sitting down … I was tired!" she said with a soft laugh. But more than that, she chose to retire because she was needed at home.

Her 80-year-old mother is in senior living and Reese visits often. She shares the house with her uncle, who's had surgery for liver cancer, as well as her daughter and granddaughter, whom she helps care for. "Daycare was expensive," she said. "So I decided to retire to take care of everybody. I don't know if that's crazy."

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR / Lisa Reese stands outside the home that's been in the family since her grandparents owned it, and where three generations still live. She decided to retire early to help care for her uncle and granddaughter.

Reese's daughter also gets SNAP and is exempt from the work rule since her child is young — but she has a job in childcare. There's also a waiver for those who care for someone incapacitated, but Reese's uncle is not.

After leaving her job, getting by mainly on Social Security was tough. The price of everything seemed to go up this year, especially the gas bill which "went through the roof," she said. "One of my bills was $500. Five hundred!"

She scrimped as much as she could, stuck to a tight budget, and went to a nearby food bank. But it wasn't enough.

This summer, Reese was approved for a small amount from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP. But to get $63 a month in food aid, she must work, train or volunteer for 80 hours a month.

That requirement is part of sweeping changes and cuts to both SNAP and Medicaid in the One Big Beautiful Bill that President Trump signed last year. It slashed funding and expanded work rules, including for people aged 55 to 64.

Some 5 million people nationwide have lost federal food benefits since then, estimates the left-leaning Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. Newly empowered Democrats want to roll back the changes, but Trump administration officials have said repeatedly that they are helping to tackle waste, fraud and abuse.

"People are being punished"

Not far from where Reese lives, the nonprofit Mission of Love Charities has been swamped with need this year. It serves people who are homeless or low-income, and had to reduce food pantry visits from once a week to every other week. It also hired a third case worker to help people sign up for SNAP and Medicaid, and connect them with housing and jobs.

"We see it every day, people get cut off" from food aid, said CEO Adenia Bradley. Sometimes it's for red tape or a small error, sometimes people lose benefits because of the new work rules.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR / Mission of Love Charities CEO Adenia Bradley, left, talks with volunteer Lisa Reese. Reese's volunteer work fulfills the SNAP work requirements that were expanded last year to include older adults aged 55 to 64.

Maryland has tried to make it less complicated for people to get and stay on SNAP. It's created one application for multiple benefits that works on a smartphone, and made it easier and quicker to verify eligibility to renew the program. The decline in enrollment has been less sharp here than in some other states. And when officials do inform people their aid is being cut off, they connect them immediately with a job assistance center. "They say that you have this appointment at this time. If you need to reschedule, call this number," said case worker Brooke Wright.

But the labor market is still tough. "One of our volunteers, she did three work applications already and she cannot find a job yet," said case worker Jatmna Cabrera.

Bradley has allowed a few people to meet the new work requirements by volunteering at the Mission. They include Lisa Reese.

On a recent day, in a corner of the high-ceilinged warehouse, she filled crinkly bags with food for people who would line up later to pick them up. "Snacks, water, drinks and they get two sandwiches," Reese said.

Her four-hour shift is in the morning, so she can still watch her granddaughter in the afternoons. And she loves helping people this way. "I feel better when they walk past and they wave at me, "Hey, Miss Mission of Love!" she said. "It makes me feel good that they're eating."

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR / Mission of Love Charities volunteer Lisa Reese packs snack bags for unhoused and low-income clients. She also enrolled in Medicaid after retiring, and new work rules for that program kick in next year.

But CEO Bradley can only let so many people volunteer here, and she worries the need will only grow. "So now we are researching places for people to volunteer, other than us, so we can give them referrals," she said.

She noted the expanded work rules apply to people who had long been exempt from them: Able-bodied older adults, parents of adolescents, veterans, homeless people and some noncitizens including refugees.

"I'm always for a case-by-case basis, but what they're doing now is lumping them all in one pot," she said. Certainly for older people, she does not think a blanket work rule makes sense. "I think people are being punished for being on the help that the government has said" someone is qualified for, she said. "They don't deserve that."

In a statement to NPR the Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, said "an expectation to work, train, or volunteer for 20 hours per week, as few as four hours per day, is not punishment. Industriousness and contribution to community should be applauded, not used as scare tactics." And on calls to roll back the rules, the USDA said, "Democrats and their pervasive advocacy arm have never met a welfare program they don't want to bloat, overfund, or exploit."

President Trump's larger approach to tackle waste, fraud and abuse "has brought down costs significantly," said White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster in a statement to NPR. As for SNAP specifically, "the program's mission to be temporary help for those in tough times was a total failure, but President Trump's historic legislation began the process to halt fraud and ensure that it only serves eligible Americans who need it most," she said.

Lisa Reese agrees that SNAP use should only be temporary.

"The ones that's been on it for 10, 15, 20 years, yeah, they do need to get off of it. It's hurting folks like me," she said. "I'm sorry if that sounds cruel. But go after them, not the retirees."

Reese will soon face a double whammy. Since retiring, she's been on Medicaid, and new work rules for that program kick in next year. But she isn't sure she can keep up volunteering 80 hours a month.

"I have arthritis in my hand real bad. My thighs hurt so bad, and sciatica, high blood pressure, you name it," she said.

Her thinking now is to get off SNAP and Medicaid if, hopefully, she can find a part-time job to pay for a private health plan. She and her daughter are researching plans they could split the cost of. It could be another hit to her budget, but only until she turns 65. Then she could fully retire, and spend more time helping out family, like she hoped to be doing now.



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