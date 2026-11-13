Who yelled at Pete Hegseth at Arlington National Cemetery? The quiz knows

Microsoft is dealing with a major outage affecting services like Outlook and Teams. The issue has impacted users, companies and some government operations globally. On Friday, Microsoft said it was working to identify and fix the problem, while adding that there were no indications that the outage is caused by malicious activity. Authorities and officials in Singapore, Japan and Australia say they have seen impacts from the outage, while businesses in Hong Kong and India say some operations have been affected. Over 130,000 users reported issues on Thursday. While reports have since decreased, many users globally are still reporting problems.