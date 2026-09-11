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Former Rep. Carolyn Maloney on the 9/11 health crisis and her own 9/11-related illness

WBUR
Published September 11, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., joined by, from left, entertainer and activist Jon Stewart, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., holds a news conference to call for continuing support of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act that has provided health monitoring and financial aid to the first responders, volunteers, and survivors of the September 11 attacks, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, March 5, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., joined by, from left, entertainer and activist Jon Stewart, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., holds a news conference to call for continuing support of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act that has provided health monitoring and financial aid to the first responders, volunteers, and survivors of the September 11 attacks, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, March 5, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Former New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney was instrumental in the creation of the World Trade Center Health Program and September 11 Victim Compensation Fund.

Maloney joins host Robin Young to reflect on the 25th anniversary of the attacks, how more people can get help from the two programs and the health of the many people who got sick from the toxic air.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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