How senators plan to hold ICE accountable
Dozens of Democratic senators are demanding immediate, independent and transparent investigations into two fatal shootings by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The lawmakers signed onto a letter by Maine Sen. Angus King to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.
Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks about what true accountability would look like with John Sandweg. He is a former ICE acting director who served from 2013 to 2014 under former President Barack Obama.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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