America's first Black legislators and the work to revive their legacies
Alfred Richardson and Madison Davis were the first Black legislators in Athens, Ga., elected in 1868. The backlash against them still reverberates today.
Copyright 2026 WUGA
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Alfred Richardson and Madison Davis were the first Black legislators in Athens, Ga., elected in 1868. The backlash against them still reverberates today.
Copyright 2026 WUGA