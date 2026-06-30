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America's first Black legislators and the work to revive their legacies

WUGA | By Emma Auer
Published June 30, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

Alfred Richardson and Madison Davis were the first Black legislators in Athens, Ga., elected in 1868. The backlash against them still reverberates today.

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Emma Auer
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