Watch: Moms dominate bobsleigh and why athletes get "the yips"

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson has died. He was 84. Jackson was a protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King and became a leader of the Civil Rights Movement for decades after King was assassinated in 1968. A two-time presidential candidate, Jackson led a lifetime of political crusades. He advocated for the poor and underrepresented on issues from voting rights and job opportunities to education and health care. He scored diplomatic victories with world leaders and channeled cries for Black pride and self-determination into corporate boardrooms. He used his Rainbow/PUSH Coalition to pressure executives to make America a more open and equitable society. His family confirmed he died Tuesday.