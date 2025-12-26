© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Veteran remembers her wife's last Christmas after cancer diagnosis

By Jey Born
Published December 26, 2025 at 4:40 AM EST

An Army veteran remembers her wife's last Christmas after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
National News
Jey Born
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU