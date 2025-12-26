Veteran remembers her wife's last Christmas after cancer diagnosis

Between New Year’s weekend and April’s end, Southwest Florida is the scene of more than 40 outdoor art fairs and festivals. Some are boutique shows that feature just a few dozen artists. Others boast more than 200 exhibitors, with ArtFest Fort Myers attracting an estimated 90,000 visitors and the Cape Coral Art Festival topping out at 140,000 attendees. Here you'll find the names, dates and organizers of each of these outdoor art shows.

