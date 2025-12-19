Man shares how 'making Christmas' helped him connect with his roots

A land acquisition approved by the state Wednesday includes 10,996 acres within the Caloosahatchee Big Cypress Corridor in Collier and Hendry counties. Also approved for purchased was a 1,059-acre rural lands protection easement within the Siboney Ranch Project in Okeechobee County.
Lee County government has launched a new online tool to help the community stay informed about active nuisance accumulation cases underway through the Code Enforcement process. Nuisance accumulation refers to the buildup of materials, debris or other items on private property that create unsafe or unsanitary conditions, attract pests or negatively affect surrounding properties.
Lee County is expanding the availability or lifesaving Automated Electronic Defibrillators (AEDs) with additional units to be placed outdoors in five Parks & Recreation locations. The new units mean Lee County will have deployed a total of 258 AEDs across several different county locations including parks and recreation sites, libraries, county administration offices, solid waste facilities, water treatment plants, baseball fields and more.