The U.K. will recognize a Palestinian state if Israel doesn't agree to a Gaza ceasefire

The United Kingdom will recognize a Palestinian state by September unless Israel commits to peace in the Gaza Strip, stopping the annexation of the West Bank and other measures, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday.

The announcement came as international alarm has grown over starvation and deaths in the Gaza Strip, after nearly 22 months of war between Israel and Hamas in the territory. A United Nations-backed food security group on Tuesday warned that the "worst-case scenario of famine" is unfolding, as the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces topped 60,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Starmer said he has long supported negotiations to establish a Palestinian state alongside Israel — known as a two-state solution — to help resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But that solution is now under threat, he said.

"So today, as part of this process towards peace, I can confirm the U.K. will recognize the state of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution," Starmer said in an address on Tuesday.

Starmer also called on Hamas, the Palestinian militant and political organization, to release the hostages it seized in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which prompted a full-scale Israeli military invasion of Gaza. He said Hamas should "sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza."

It follows an announcement last week by French President Emmanuel Macron that France plans to recognize a Palestinian state in September at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

More than 140 countries, including several in Europe, already recognize Palestinian statehood. The U.K. and France would be the biggest Western powers and the first members of the Group of Seven leading economies to do so.

Starmer said he discussed his plans in separate calls Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The Israeli government, which opposes the creation of a Palestinian state, criticized Britain's move. "Starmer rewards Hamas's monstrous terrorism & punishes its victims. A jihadist state on Israel's border TODAY will threaten Britain TOMORROW," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on social media.

Starmer's government denies this. "This is not a reward for Hamas," U.K. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told LBC radio. "This is about the Palestinian people. It's about those children that we see in Gaza who are starving to death."

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy also announced the government's plans to great applause Tuesday at a high-level U.N. conference in New York on the two-state solution.

Fifteen countries at the conference, which was organized by France and Saudi Arabia, signed a joint statement titled the "New York call" in support of reviving the two-state solution. The United States and Israel did not attend, with the State Department heavily criticizing the event.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa discussed Britain's plans to potentially recognize Palestinian statehood with Lammy in New York and welcomed the decision, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

Mustafa and President Abbas are part of the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank and is separate from Hamas, which runs Gaza. Palestinian leaders want the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem to form a Palestinian state.

"Hamas are not the Palestinian people. And there is no contradiction between support for Israel's security and support for Palestinian statehood," Lammy said at the U.N. conference. "The Netanyahu government's rejection of a two-state solution is wrong — it's wrong morally and it's wrong strategically."

Starmer earned praise from members of his Labour Party, but some members of the opposition Conservative Party said the policy did not put enough conditions on Hamas. BBC international editor Jeremy Bowen said it was a "big change in British foreign policy."

The U.K. announcement followed a meeting Monday between Starmer and President Trump in Scotland, where the war in Gaza and mass starvation in the territory were leading issues discussed.

When asked whether Starmer should join France in recognizing a Palestinian state, Trump told reporters: "I'm not going to take a position. I don't mind him [Starmer] taking a position. I'm looking for getting people fed right now."

After French President Macron announced his government would recognize Palestinian statehood, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on social media: "This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda." In a statement, the State Department said moves like France's were "counterproductive gestures" that undercut U.S. diplomatic efforts on the war in Gaza.

