Florida Department of Highway Safety, FHP and partners launch Operation Southern Slow Down

The eighth annual Operation Southern Slow Down campaign was launched across Florida Monday, aiming to reduce the risk of speed-related crashes by leveraging the use of enhanced enforcement of speed limits and public safety messaging about the dangers of speeding.

In partnership with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol, Operation Southern Slow Down is part of a broader initiative involving counterpart transportation and law enforcement organizations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Unsafe driving behaviors, such as speeding and aggression, continue to serve as the primary factor in all traffic crashes and their resulting fatalities and serious injuries across Florida.

According to FLHSMV data, these behaviors in particular contributed to 437 fatalities or 13 percent of all traffic fatalities in Florida in 2023.

Campaigns like Operation Southern Slow Down take a dual approach — targeting driver behavior through heightened enforcement efforts and public safety messaging.

Driven to reach Florida’s goal of reducing traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries to zero, the enforcement and education partnership plays a critical role in creating lasting changes in driver behavior and will contribute to the vision of a safer, fatality-free future across Florida.

To encourage responsible behaviors on Florida’s roadways, drivers are reminded of these safety parameters:

Never drive under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, or other impairing substances.

Buckle up for every trip and ensure all passengers wear safety belts.

Remain alert and always drive with caution – put away all distractions, like cell phones, every time you get behind the wheel.

Practice patience and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

Plan your route in advance on FL511.com and allow extra time for traffic during peak travel times.

Allow more stopping time if driving a larger vehicle, especially on wet pavement.

Remember to reduce speed in construction zones to enhance road safety.

If you witness aggressive driving, contact local law enforcement by dialing *FHP (*347) or 911.

