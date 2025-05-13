© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

5 Ukrainian women wounded in war appear in latest edition of Playboy

By Polina Lytvynova
Published May 13, 2025 at 4:48 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Ukraine has been profoundly changed by more than three years of Russia's full-scale war. With so many wounded in the country, the Ukrainian edition of Playboy is asking how beauty has changed. Its latest issue featured a photo project with five wounded female soldiers and civilians wearing Ukrainian-designed clothes. NPR's Polina Lytvynova spoke to one of them.

OLHA DIATLIUK: (Speaking Ukrainian).

POLINA LYTVYNOVA, BYLINE: Thirty-five-year-old Olha Diatliuk is from the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine. She says her life is divided into two parts - before and after July 14, 2022. That's when a Russian missile hit a clinic in Vinnytsia. She was inside with her mother-in-law. The explosion broke her ribs. She partially lost her hearing and suffered severe burns to her arm. She screamed when medics tried to treat her burns.

DIATLIUK: (Speaking Ukrainian).

LYTVYNOVA: "It was so painful that the whole clinic could hear me," she says. Every dressing was like they were just ripping my skin off. Her husband, Yurii, looked after her.

DIATLIUK: (Speaking Ukrainian).

LYTVYNOVA: "I asked him if he would love me with the wounded arm," she says, "and he laughed and said, of course I will." Yurii was in the military. A year after the missile strike, he was killed on the front line.

DIATLIUK: (Speaking Ukrainian).

LYTVYNOVA: "So first the Russians mutilated my body," she says, "and then they ripped out my heart." Olha fell into a depression, wore only black and did not bother doing her hair or makeup. But she also remembered how Yurii loved her, even with her scars. To accept her body, she took part in photo shoots. That's how she ended up in the latest issue of the Ukrainian edition of Playboy as part of the project Beauty with Scar. In one image, she's wearing a black dress and looks intensely at her disfigured arm in the mirror.

DIATLIUK: (Speaking Ukrainian).

LYTVYNOVA: "Scars are not shameful," she says, "they show our strength."

Polina Lytvynova, NPR News, Kyiv. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Tags
National News
Polina Lytvynova
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • The W.P. Franklin Lock on the Caloosahatchee River in Alva will be closed for one day to support maintenance on Jan. 18.
    Transportation
    Planned electrical upgrades will close Franklin Lock all of Tuesday
    WGCU Staff
    Boaters on the Caloosahatchee River should be aware that the Franklin Lock will likely be closed for the entire day on Tuesday this week.
  • Cape Coral sign stands near one of the city’s main corridors. New registration requirements and annual fees for long- and short- term rental properties took effect Jan. 1, aimed at improving oversight and funding code enforcement.
    Housing
    Cape Coral rental registration fees and enforcement now in effect
    Juan Diego Montana
    New registration requirements, annual fees and stricter enforcement for residential rental properties in Cape Coral took effect Jan. 1 aimed at increasing accountability and funding code enforcement.The changes, adopted under Ordinance 53-25 and Resolution 279-25 and approved by a City Council vote last year, require all residential rental properties — both long-term and short-term — to register annually with the city. Officials say the updated program allows Cape Coral to better track rental properties, respond to complaints and recover enforcement-related costs.
  • Environment
    Introduction to Snowy Egrets
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    With its all-white plumage, black bill, black legs, and bright yellow face and feet, the Snowy Egret is a stunning and easily recognized bird – one that I often refer to as the “bird with the golden slippers.”So why does the Snowy Egret have yellow feet? Perhaps to keep it from stabbing its own feet as it searches for the small creatures it eats. The intensity of the yellow on both its face and its feet becomes brightest during the breeding season, thus it probably also plays a role in courtship – perhaps serving as an indicator of the health of the bird.